Mets' Steven Matz: Nabs second win
Matz (2-1) yielded one run on three hits and two walks while earning the win over Philadelphia on Monday. He fanned six batters.
It was a promising start after his disastrous outing last time he faced the Phillies, allowing eight runs without recording an out. Matz allowed a solo shot to Rhys Hoskins in the fourth inning for the lone run his opponent would score. The southpaw lowered his ERA to 4.03 in 22.1 frames this season. Matz take on the Brewers on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...