Mets' Steven Matz: Nabs second win

Matz (2-1) yielded one run on three hits and two walks while earning the win over Philadelphia on Monday. He fanned six batters.

It was a promising start after his disastrous outing last time he faced the Phillies, allowing eight runs without recording an out. Matz allowed a solo shot to Rhys Hoskins in the fourth inning for the lone run his opponent would score. The southpaw lowered his ERA to 4.03 in 22.1 frames this season. Matz take on the Brewers on Sunday.