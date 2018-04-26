Mets' Steven Matz: Next start in jeopardy
Manager Mickey Callaway wouldn't commit to Matz making his next start, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports. "We need to sit down and talk to Matz and figure out exactly how we can help him in that regard," Callaway said.
Matz scuffled through another outing Wednesday, allowing seven runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters across 3.1 innings against the Cardinals. He retired the first six hitters he faced before running into trouble in the third and fourth frames. The 26-year-old lefty now owns an unremarkable 4.98 ERA through 21.2 innings this season and has failed to make it more than 5.1 innings in each of five of his starts, throwing four innings or fewer on three occasions. His next turn in the rotation is scheduled for Tuesday against the Mets, though there will be some deliberation over who will be taking the mound before then. The Mets recently moved Matt Harvey to the bullpen, and Matz could be soon to follow.
