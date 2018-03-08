Mets' Steven Matz: Not guaranteed rotation spot

Matz could be behind Zach Wheeler in the battle for the Mets' fifth starter spot, John Harper of The New York Daily News reports.

While the team would prefer to have a second lefty in the rotation alongside Jason Vargas, Matz's poor spring so far -- and Wheeler's impressive one -- may force the Mets' hand. He still has time to turn things around before Opening Day, and even if Matz isn't in the initial rotation, chances are he'll get a shot at regaining his spot when one of the other fragile starters hits the DL. Until his performance improves, though, he shouldn't be viewed as much more than an endgame lottery ticket in most fantasy formats given his 6.08 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 2017.