Mets' Steven Matz: On track to start Thursday

Matz (forearm) completed a 56-pitch simulated game Saturday and is set to return from the disabled list to start Thursday's game at Philadelphia, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Matz hit the DL at the start of August with a mild flexor-pronator strain and the Mets played things cautiously to avoid rushing him back. Manager Mickey Callaway has also indicated the team is considering keeping Corey Oswalt as a starter by moving to a six-man rotation.