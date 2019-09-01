Mets' Steven Matz: Picks up another win

Matz (9-8) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts across five innings while earning a victory against the Phillies on Saturday.

Because one run was unearned, Matz extended his streak of starts without yielding more than two earned runs to five. During that stretch, he's gone 3-1 with a 2.10 ERA, helping lower his ERA almost a run since the beginning of July. Matz owns a 4.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 128 strikeouts in 133.2 innings overall this season. He is scheduled to pitch versus the Phillies again Friday at home.