Mets' Steven Matz: Picks up third win
Matz (3-1) secured the win after allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four over seven innings Sunday against Milwaukee.
Matz cruised through the first six innings before surrendering a two-run blast by Mike Moustakas, his only blemish of the game. Matz has been rock solid in each of his past two outings, giving up three runs over 13 innings while striking out 10. He'll look to carry this momentum into his next start, which lines up for Friday, also against the Brewers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...