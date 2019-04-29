Mets' Steven Matz: Picks up third win

Matz (3-1) secured the win after allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four over seven innings Sunday against Milwaukee.

Matz cruised through the first six innings before surrendering a two-run blast by Mike Moustakas, his only blemish of the game. Matz has been rock solid in each of his past two outings, giving up three runs over 13 innings while striking out 10. He'll look to carry this momentum into his next start, which lines up for Friday, also against the Brewers.