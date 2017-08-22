Mets' Steven Matz: Placed on DL
Matz (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
This is simply procedural, as Matz is already expected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair his injured left elbow. His injury is thought to be similar to the one Jacob deGrom suffered last season, and deGrom has bounced back with a stellar 2017 campaign, so there is hope for Matz next season. Kevin McGowan was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Matz's place on the roster, while Tommy Milone is set to take his place in the rotation.
