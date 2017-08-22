Play

Mets' Steven Matz: Placed on DL

Matz (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

This is simply procedural, as Matz is already expected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair his injured left elbow. His injury is thought to be similar to the one Jacob deGrom suffered last season, and deGrom has bounced back with a stellar 2017 campaign, so there is hope for Matz next season. Kevin McGowan was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Matz's place on the roster, while Tommy Milone is set to take his place in the rotation.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast