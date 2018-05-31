Mets' Steven Matz: Plays catch Thursday

Matz (finger) felt well enough to play catch Thursday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Matz exited Tuesday's start against the Braves with a slight strain of his left middle finger and remains questionable for his scheduled start Sunday against the Cubs. The left-hander playing catch is a good sign but doesn't indicate much for his Sunday availability. The Mets can ill afford his absence given the struggles of the back-end of the rotation and with Noah Syndergaard (finger) on the disabled list.