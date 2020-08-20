Matz was removed from the starting rotation and will be available out of the bullpen for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets left the southpaw's status in the rotation up in the air coming out of his ugly outing Saturday, and he'll move to the bullpen rather than start Thursday. Seth Lugo will take his spot in the rotation, though Matz could still see work Thursday since Lugo isn't close to being stretched out as a starter. Matz has surrendered 23 runs on 30 hits, including nine homers, through 23 innings this season.