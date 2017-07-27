Mets' Steven Matz: Pummeled by Padres on Wednesday
Matz (2-4) surrendered six runs on nine hits over three innings in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Padres. He struck out four.
The southpaw lasted just 66 pitches (46 strikes) before getting the hook, as five of San Diego's nine hits off him went for extra bases. After posting a 2.12 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in his first five starts of the year, Matz has completely regressed and been tagged with a 14.18 ERA and 2.70 WHIP over his last four outings. His 12:2 K:BB in 13.1 innings over that stretch offers a glimmer of hope that he can turn things around, but with his next trip to the mound coming Tuesday at Coors Field, he should be nowhere near an active fantasy roster right now.
