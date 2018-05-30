Mets' Steven Matz: Questionable for next start
Matz was diagnosed with a slight strain of his left middle finger and it is unclear if he will be able to make his next scheduled start, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
The strain, which is near the knuckle, has rendered Matz day-to-day, and the Mets have yet to determine whether he will be able to start Sunday's game against the Cubs. New York has been ravaged by injuries and poor performances in the rotation of late, so they will likely turn to Matz if at all possible.
