Mets' Steven Matz: Records only two outs

Matz (5-9) allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning against the Nationals on Tuesday. He struck out one and was tagged with the loss.

The Nationals exploded for 25 runs Tuesday to hand the Mets one of their most embarrassing defeats in team history, and Matz ended up throwing only 32 pitches to 11 batters. The 27-year-old will try to put the outing behind him, and carries a 4.35 ERA and 1.34 WHIP into his next scheduled start against the Braves on Sunday. Matz is apparently battling a "dead arm" issue, but it's unclear whether he is in danger of missing a start at this point, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.