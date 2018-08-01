Mets' Steven Matz: Records only two outs
Matz (5-9) allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning against the Nationals on Tuesday. He struck out one and was tagged with the loss.
The Nationals exploded for 25 runs Tuesday to hand the Mets one of their most embarrassing defeats in team history, and Matz ended up throwing only 32 pitches to 11 batters. The 27-year-old will try to put the outing behind him, and carries a 4.35 ERA and 1.34 WHIP into his next scheduled start against the Braves on Sunday. Matz is apparently battling a "dead arm" issue, but it's unclear whether he is in danger of missing a start at this point, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...