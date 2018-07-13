Mets' Steven Matz: Records quality start

Matz (4-7) allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four across 6.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Nationals.

Matz was taken deep twice -- both came off the bat of Anthony Rendon -- which accounted for all three of his earned runs. He scattered six other hits -- none for extra-bases -- but was able to avoid more damage to his ERA by stranding five runners in scoring position. This was hardly his strongest effort -- he generated only four swinging strikes -- but his velocity was up from him season-long averages so there are no obvious signs of fatigue. Matz now has a 3.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through 96 innings, putting him well on his way to rebounding from a disappointing 2017 season.