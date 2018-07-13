Mets' Steven Matz: Records quality start
Matz (4-7) allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four across 6.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Nationals.
Matz was taken deep twice -- both came off the bat of Anthony Rendon -- which accounted for all three of his earned runs. He scattered six other hits -- none for extra-bases -- but was able to avoid more damage to his ERA by stranding five runners in scoring position. This was hardly his strongest effort -- he generated only four swinging strikes -- but his velocity was up from him season-long averages so there are no obvious signs of fatigue. Matz now has a 3.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through 96 innings, putting him well on his way to rebounding from a disappointing 2017 season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart