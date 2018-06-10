Mets' Steven Matz: Records quality start
Matz allowed three earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six across six innings Saturday against the Yankees. He did factor into the decision.
Matz labored through this start, throwing only 57 of his 105 pitches for strikes while also allowing two home runs. However, he fared well given the circumstances by posting a baseline quality start. He surprisingly navigated the Yankees' big three hitters -- Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Giancarlo Stanton -- without allowing any major damage but was taken yard by both Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres. Despite the poor context to this outing, Matz continued his run of strong results as he now has allowed only five earned runs across his last 22 innings pitched.
More News
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Tagged with loss Sunday•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Will start as expected Sunday•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Plays catch Thursday•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Questionable for next start•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Exits Tuesday's game with finger discomfort•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Throws shutout against Brewers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...