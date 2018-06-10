Mets' Steven Matz: Records quality start

Matz allowed three earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six across six innings Saturday against the Yankees. He did factor into the decision.

Matz labored through this start, throwing only 57 of his 105 pitches for strikes while also allowing two home runs. However, he fared well given the circumstances by posting a baseline quality start. He surprisingly navigated the Yankees' big three hitters -- Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Giancarlo Stanton -- without allowing any major damage but was taken yard by both Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres. Despite the poor context to this outing, Matz continued his run of strong results as he now has allowed only five earned runs across his last 22 innings pitched.