Mets' Steven Matz: Removed after rain delay

Matz received a no-decision Saturday as the Mets fell 5-4 to the Braves, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks over two innings while striking out three.

Matz gave up two first-inning runs on an Ozzie Albies single, but bounced back to retire the side in order in the second. After the game was delayed by rain for 70 minutes, Matz was replaced by Chris Mazza after just 27 pitches. The 28-year-old now holds a 4.95 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP, and is lined up to face the Phillies at home next Saturday.