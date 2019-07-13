Mets' Steven Matz: Returning to rotation Wednesday
Matz will rejoin the Mets rotation and start Wednesday against the Twins in Minnesota, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Due to a slew of off days leading up to the All-Star break, the Mets shortened their rotation to four men earlier this month, resulting in Matz shifting to the bullpen. Manager Mickey Callaway suggested that the lefty wasn't a lock to return to the rotation when a fifth starter was first required in the second half, but the Mets' lack of appealing, MLB-ready alternatives will allow Matz to earn another look as the team's fifth starter. Matz owns a 4.89 ERA across 81 innings this season, with a 5.37 FIP and an elevated home-run rate suggesting that his struggles can't be chalked up to a rash of bad luck.
