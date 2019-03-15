Mets' Steven Matz: Roughed up in brief outing

Matz surrendered eight runs on seven hits and a walk and struck out one over two innings Friday against Washington.

Matz was hit early and often, giving up five runs in the first and three more in the second inning on four homers by the Nationals. The 27-year-old has yet to find consistency this spring and sits with a 10.97 ERA with eight punchouts over 10.2 frames (four starts).

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...