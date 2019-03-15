Mets' Steven Matz: Roughed up in brief outing
Matz surrendered eight runs on seven hits and a walk and struck out one over two innings Friday against Washington.
Matz was hit early and often, giving up five runs in the first and three more in the second inning on four homers by the Nationals. The 27-year-old has yet to find consistency this spring and sits with a 10.97 ERA with eight punchouts over 10.2 frames (four starts).
