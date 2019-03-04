Mets' Steven Matz: Roughed up in second spring start

Matz was tagged for four runs on five hits and two walks and struck out two over 2.2 innings in Monday's 9-3 exhibition loss to the Red Sox.

Matz ceded a home run for the second time in as many outings this spring, with Gorkys Hernandez taking him deep with two runners on in the second inning. If healthy, the lefty is already assured a spot in the Mets' Opening Day rotation, so his spring results won't have much bearing on his job status.