Mets' Steven Matz: Roughed up late

Matz (5-5) allowed five earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Braves.

Matz had allowed only two earned runs and two hits through five innings of work. However, he surrendered four consecutive hits to begin the sixth frame -- three of which went for extra-bases -- ruining his outing. After whiffing at least five batters in each of his last five starts, Matz also failed to miss many bats, generating just 10 swinging strikes. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, but will draw a tough road matchup against the Phillies.