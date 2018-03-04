Mets' Steven Matz: Roughed up Sunday
Matz did not make it out of the first inning Sunday after allowing five runs and recording just two outs, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
In a post-game interview, Matz asserted that his struggles were not health related, but simply a matter of him missing his spots high. Even though it's just a spring game, this is a bit concerning for prospective fantasy owners given the young left-hander's struggles last year. The price on draft day will be low given his injury-plagued 2017 campaign, but that could trend upwards if Matz is able to string together a few quality spring outings. There's an inherent amount of upside if Matz can get back some of his 2016 magic, but Sunday's outing did nothing to increase his value.
