Mets' Steven Matz: Set for another bullpen session

Matz (forearm) will throw another bullpen session Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Matz had been tracking towards a return Thursday, but the Mets elected to have him wait a few more days. He said Tuesday that he hadn't suffered any setback, so he's expected to pitch during the Mets' weekend series in Miami.

