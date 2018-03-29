Mets' Steven Matz: Set to pitch Sunday

Matz will start the third game of the season for the Mets on Sunday at home against the Cardinals.

The left-hander started only 13 games last season, opening the year on the disabled list and then ending it there after surgery to re-position a nerve in his elbow, but Matz appeared healthy this spring and posted a 21:9 K:BB in 20 innings. He has yet to throw more than 132.1 innings in a big-league season, though, so while he should improve on his 6.08 ERA and 1.53 WHIP from 2017, his history suggests he'll need some time off over the summer.

