Mets' Steven Matz: Sharp again in win

Matz (1-0) allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Braves.

Matz allowed runs in both the first and second innings, but then settled in and retired 11 straight batters prior to a single by Ronald Acuna. He has now recorded eight strikeouts in consecutive outings, racking up 19 across 16.1 innings for the season. It's been a strong start to the campaign for Matz, as he has a 1.65 ERA and 1.04 WHIP through three starts.