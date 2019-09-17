Mets' Steven Matz: Shelled by Rockies
Matz (10-9) took the loss against the Rockies on Monday, giving up seven earned runs on six hits over four innings, striking out four and walking two as the Mets fell 9-4.
Matz blanked the Diamondbacks his last time out, but he was shelled in this one, with most of the damage against him coming on long balls he gave up to Ian Desmond and Trevor Story. The 28-year-old left-hander now sports a 4.16 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 149.1 innings ahead of his next start, which is scheduled for a Sunday road matchup against the Reds.
