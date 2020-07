Matz allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings, but he took a no-decision Saturday versus the Braves.

Matz was excellent, with the only blemish on his line the result of a second-inning Adam Duvall solo home run. Matz had 15 quality starts in 30 starts last season and he's already added his first this year. The 29-year-old southpaw lines up to face the Red Sox at home Thursday.