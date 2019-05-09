Mets' Steven Matz: Short IL stint expected

Matz (forearm) is expected to rejoin the rotation May 16 against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Matz was placed on the injured list Thursday with a nerve issue in his left forearm, though his stay on the shelf isn't expected to last much longer than the 10-day minimum. Barring any setbacks, the southpaw should be ready to rejoin the rotation after missing just one turn. With an off day Monday, the Mets figure to shift their rotation up a day to accommodate Matz's slightly later-than-expected return.