Mets' Steven Matz: Shuts down Cardinals

Matz covered four scoreless frames in Sunday's 9-1 Grapefruit League win over the Cardinals, conceding three hits and one walk while striking out two.

With a 5.19 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 8.2 innings in his three outings, Matz hasn't been impressive on the whole, but Sunday's start marked a step in the right direction. So long as the lefty escapes the spring healthy and with his velocity sitting at its usual levels, Matz should be an effective back-end rotation arm for the Mets and a worthy late-round flier for fantasy purposes.