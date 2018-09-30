Mets' Steven Matz: Shuts down Marlins in no-decision

Matz didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 1-0 extra-innings win over the Marlins, scattering three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out eight.

The southpaw caught a case of Jacob deGrom Disease in his final start of 2018, as Matz pitched well enough to earn his sixth win of the season but got no help whatsoever from Mets hitters. He'll wrap up the year with a 3.97 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 152:58 K:BB in 154 innings while making a career-high 30 starts, numbers that should net him a big raise as he heads into arbitration for the first time.