Mets' Steven Matz: Shuts down Tigers on Friday
Matz tossed four scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out two.
It wasn't exactly a sharp outing, as Matz threw only 21 of 53 pitches for strikes, but he did get six swinging strikes and the outing was a marked improvement over his prior two awful spring performances. The left-hander is still in the mix for the Mets' fifth starter spot, but he'll need to keep improving through the rest of camp if he wants to fend off Zack Wheeler for the job.
More News
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.