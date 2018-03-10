Mets' Steven Matz: Shuts down Tigers on Friday

Matz tossed four scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out two.

It wasn't exactly a sharp outing, as Matz threw only 21 of 53 pitches for strikes, but he did get six swinging strikes and the outing was a marked improvement over his prior two awful spring performances. The left-hander is still in the mix for the Mets' fifth starter spot, but he'll need to keep improving through the rest of camp if he wants to fend off Zack Wheeler for the job.