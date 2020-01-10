Play

Mets' Steven Matz: Signs for $5 million

Matz signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Mets on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Matz threw a career-high 160.1 innings last season. His 4.21 ERA was his second-worst of his five-year career, good for a slightly worse than average 102 ERA-.

