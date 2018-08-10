Mets' Steven Matz: Simulated game on tap

Matz (forearm) will toss a simulated game Saturday and could return to the rotation during Thursday's twin bill against Philadelphia, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Manager Mickey Callaway added that the Mets are considering moving forward with a six-man rotation upon Matz's return, in order to keep Corey Oswalt in the fold. If all goes according to plan with Saturday's test against live hitting, Matz should be cleared for activation prior to Thursday's doubleheader.