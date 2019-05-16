Mets' Steven Matz: Slated to start Saturday
Matz (forearm) will start Saturday against the Marlins, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Matz came through a 45-pitch bullpen session with no issues Wednesday, clearing the way for the left-hander to be activated from the injured list over the weekend. The 27-year-old Matz will look to pick up where he left off prior to landing on the shelf; over his past three starts, Matz is 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in 18.2 innings.
