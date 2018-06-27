Mets' Steven Matz: Solid in Tuesday's no-decision
Matz allowed three runs on six hits while striking out seven over seven innings in Tuesday's win over the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.
Matz faced the minimum over the first four innings before allowing a pair of runs on four consecutive hits to begin the fifth inning. The Pirates tacked on another run with a Gregory Polanco solo shot in the seventh before Matz was lifted after throwing a season-high 110 pitches. The southpaw has now posted quality starts in four of his last five starts and currently owns a respectable 3.69 ERA on the season. His next start will come Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
