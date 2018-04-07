Mets' Steven Matz: Strikes out eight in five innings

Matz tossed five innings Saturday against the Nationals, striking out eight and earning a no decision. He allowed just one unearned run on three hits and two walks.

It was a strong performance for Matz, who successfully navigated a tough Nationals lineup. The only run he allowed came after an error, a sacrifice bunt and a single, and he did not allow a single extra-base hit. The only real negative in his performance was that he allowed four stolen bases, though none of them ended up hurting the Mets. It was a promising outing for the 26-year-old lefty following his disappointing first start against the Cardinals. He now has a 3.00 ERA with 12 strikeouts and five walks through nine innings of work.