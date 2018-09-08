Mets' Steven Matz: Strikes out eight in no-decision

Matz didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings while striking out eight.

The southpaw continued his recent dominant form, and Matz now has a 2.25 ERA and 31:5 K:BB in 24 innings over his last four starts. Despite his late-season surge, though, he hasn't won a game since July 26. Matz will carry a 4.17 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Marlins.