Mets' Steven Matz: Strikes out eight in no-decision
Matz didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings while striking out eight.
The southpaw continued his recent dominant form, and Matz now has a 2.25 ERA and 31:5 K:BB in 24 innings over his last four starts. Despite his late-season surge, though, he hasn't won a game since July 26. Matz will carry a 4.17 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Marlins.
More News
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Fans 11 in seven-inning no-decision•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Tagged with tough-luck loss•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Allows two runs in no-decision•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Early exit in nightcap against Phillies•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Activated ahead of start•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Will start second game of twin bill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...