Mets' Steven Matz: Strikes out five

Matz gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out five through six innings in a no-decision against the Braves on Wednesday.

Matz ran into a little trouble in the second frame, but he didn't allow a baserunner otherwise. In an odd move, Matz was removed 79 pitches into a nice performance after hitting for himself in the top of the seventh inning. The 28-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 22 starts this season. Matz will make his next start Tuesday against the Indians at Citi Field.