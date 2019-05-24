Mets' Steven Matz: Strikes out seven

Matz allowed one earned run on 10 hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings Thursday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Matz worked out of trouble for most of the day as he allowed multiple baserunners in four of the six innings he pitched. Still, he managed to limit the damage by inducing two double-plays and also generating timely strikeouts. While the results were strong, his swinging strikes indicate that he wasn't particularly deceptive, especially when combined with the fact that he allowed 12 baserunners. Regardless, he'll look to keep the relatively positive results going in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday at the Dodgers.