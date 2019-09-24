Mets' Steven Matz: Struggles again in loss
Matz (10-10) took the loss against the Marlins on Monday, giving up six earned runs on nine hits over five innings, striking out three with no walks in an 8-4 loss for the Mets.
After getting lit up for seven earned by the Rockies in his last start, Matz had a rough go again in this contest, giving up four of his six runs in the sixth inning and eventually ending up with his 10th loss of the season. The pair of blow-ups leaves the left-hander with a 4.37 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 146:47 K:BB across 154.1 innings. He's scheduled to make one more start to close out the season in a Saturday home matchup against the Braves.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...