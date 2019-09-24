Mets' Steven Matz: Struggles again in loss

Matz (10-10) took the loss against the Marlins on Monday, giving up six earned runs on nine hits over five innings, striking out three with no walks in an 8-4 loss for the Mets.

After getting lit up for seven earned by the Rockies in his last start, Matz had a rough go again in this contest, giving up four of his six runs in the sixth inning and eventually ending up with his 10th loss of the season. The pair of blow-ups leaves the left-hander with a 4.37 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 146:47 K:BB across 154.1 innings. He's scheduled to make one more start to close out the season in a Saturday home matchup against the Braves.