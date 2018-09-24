Mets' Steven Matz: Struggles in abbreviated start

Matz allowed three runs on five hits and three walks across three innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Nationals. He struck out four.

Matz struggled mightily in the third inning, when he allowed three runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batsman before retiring the side. He had already labored through 78 pitches by that time and didn't come back out for the fourth. Matz had compiled a solid 2.29 ERA over his previous six starts, so this rocky outing came as a bit of a surprise. He'll look to close out on a high in his final start of the season Saturday against the Marlins.