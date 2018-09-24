Mets' Steven Matz: Struggles in abbreviated start
Matz allowed three runs on five hits and three walks across three innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Nationals. He struck out four.
Matz struggled mightily in the third inning, when he allowed three runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batsman before retiring the side. He had already labored through 78 pitches by that time and didn't come back out for the fourth. Matz had compiled a solid 2.29 ERA over his previous six starts, so this rocky outing came as a bit of a surprise. He'll look to close out on a high in his final start of the season Saturday against the Marlins.
More News
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Battles through five scoreless innings•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Allows two homers in no-decision•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Fans 11 in seven-inning no-decision•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Tagged with tough-luck loss•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Allows two runs in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...