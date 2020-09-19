Matz allowed six runs on eight hits (two home runs) and three walks while striking out five across 2.2 innings Friday as he took the loss to the Braves.

Friday was Matz's first time pitching since being activated from the injured list Sept. 13 and it was his first start since Aug. 15. The rust was clearly evident as he allowed eight hits (including two home runs) and three walks to the first 16 batters he faced. Matz's outing makes him the third consecutive Mets starter to fail to go at least three innings after both Jacob DeGrom (hamstring) and Seth Lugo were pulled before the third in their respective starts. The southpaw owns a 9.79 ERA to go along with a 30:9 K:BB across 26.2 innings this season. It's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation or if he'll shift back to the bullpen moving forward.