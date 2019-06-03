Mets' Steven Matz: Suffers fourth defeat
Matz (4-4) took the loss against Arizona on Sunday, completing six innings and giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five.
Matz was victimized by a pair of Arizona home runs to fall behind 3-0 in the first inning, then allowed an additional two runs to cross the plate in the fifth. While the lefty has posted a dominant 1.50 ERA at home this year, Sunday's loss dropped him to 2-4 with a 5.79 ERA on the road. He'll be back at home to face the Rockies on Saturday in his next scheduled start.
