Mets' Steven Matz: Tagged with loss Sunday

Matz (2-4) surrendered two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings as he took the loss Sunday against the Cubs.

Matz gave up both of his runs in the seventh inning, one on a steal of home and the other on a sacrifice fly. He's been pretty solid in his last three appearances, allowing just two runs over 16 innings of work. Despite a 2-4 record, Matz sports a 3.42 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 48 strikeouts over 52.2 innings.