Mets' Steven Matz: Tagged with loss Sunday
Matz (2-4) surrendered two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings as he took the loss Sunday against the Cubs.
Matz gave up both of his runs in the seventh inning, one on a steal of home and the other on a sacrifice fly. He's been pretty solid in his last three appearances, allowing just two runs over 16 innings of work. Despite a 2-4 record, Matz sports a 3.42 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 48 strikeouts over 52.2 innings.
More News
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Will start as expected Sunday•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Plays catch Thursday•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Questionable for next start•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Exits Tuesday's game with finger discomfort•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Throws shutout against Brewers•
-
Mets' Steven Matz: Allows two home runs in short outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...