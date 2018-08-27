Mets' Steven Matz: Tagged with tough-luck loss
Matz (5-11) allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across seven innings as he was saddled with the loss Sunday against Washington.
Matz surrendered just one run in the sixth inning prior to exiting a 1-0 ballgame, but the New York bullpen would implode in the late innings, as they gave up eight runs in the eighth and six more in the ninth on the way to a 15-0 drubbing. The 27-year-old managed to work into the seventh inning for the time in two months, as he was extremely efficient in his outing: he finished the day with 65 of 97 pitches for strikes.
