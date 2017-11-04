Mets' Steven Matz: Taken off disabled list

Matz (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.

Matz underwent season-ending left elbow surgery in late August, to reposition a compressed nerve, and wound up starting just 13 games for the Mets this season. The expectation is that he will be fully recovered and ready for spring training.

