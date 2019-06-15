Mets' Steven Matz: Takes no-decision

Matz allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks across six innings during a no-decision against the Cardinals on Friday.

The Mets have pushed Matz to the limit his last two starts, as he's thrown a total of 233 pitches. He tossed 72 of his 113 pitches for strikes Friday and recorded 11 swinging-strikes. The Mets offense didn't support Matz enough to get him the win, but they bailed him out with some late runs, so he avoided the loss. Matz remains 5-4 with a 3.93 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 72 strikeouts in 68.2 innings this season. His next outing is scheduled against the Braves on the road Wednesday.