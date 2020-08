The Mets have not yet decided whether Matz will remain in the rotation for his next scheduled start Thursday against the Marlins, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

He has a 14.66 ERA and 1.97 WHIP over his last three starts. If the Mets had quality options behind Matz, he would have likely already been bumped from the rotation, but the team's rotation depth has really been tested so far this season.