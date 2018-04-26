Mets' Steven Matz: Tentatively scheduled for Tuesday start

Matz will likely take the mound against Atlanta on Tuesday, though manager Mickey Callaway is not ready to confirm next week's starting rotation at this time, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Following Matz's latest start against St. Louis on Wednesday, Callaway implied that there would be discussions considering the southpaw's status moving forward, stating "we need to sit down and talk to Matz and figure out exactly how we can help him in that regard." Over five outings this season, Matz has logged a 4.98 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 26:10 K:BB in 21.2 innings. Expect him to pitch against the Braves on Tuesday, but there should be some confirmation this weekend.