Mets' Steven Matz: Testing forearm Saturday

Matz will test his injured forearm in a bullpen session Saturday to determine whether or not he'll be able to make his next scheduled start Thursday against Washington, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Matz is battling a nerve issue in his left forearm which has sent him to the injured list, causing him to miss at least one start. The Mets should have a clearer idea of how many more starts (if any) he'll need to miss once they see how the injury responds to Saturday's bullpen session.