Mets' Steven Matz: Tests confirm no elbow issue

Matz underwent tests on his forearm Monday which confirmed that he's dealing with a nerve issue and has no structural damage on his elbow, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Matz avoided the worst-case scenario and won't be out for particularly long. He's expected to miss one start but not much more than that, and the Mets have yet to decide whether or not to place him on the injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories