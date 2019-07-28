Mets' Steven Matz: Throws complete-game shutout

Matz (6-6) allowed five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in a complete-game shutout against the Pirates on Saturday.

This was definitely Matz's best outing of the season. Other than relief appearances, he only had one outing this year where he allowed zero runs before Saturday, but Matz does possess a 1.80 ERA in his last five appearances. Overall, he owns a 4.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 100 innings this season. Matz will look to keep his scoreless innings streak going against the Pirates again during his next start Friday.